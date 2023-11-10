WWE legend Kane picks a winner between himself and Sting (Exclusive)

WWE legend Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, recently gave his thoughts on what would have happened if he stepped into the ring with Sting.

Sting is planning to compete in the final match of his wrestling career at AEW Revolution in 2024. The 64-year-old briefly crossed paths with Jacobs during his WWE run in 2014 and 2015. However, they never faced each other in a match.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Jacobs only had positive things to say about Sting:

"I never had a match with him. He was there kinda towards the end of my run in WWE when I was with The Corporation [The Authority] and everything, and I've always been a big fan of his as well." [1:26 – 1:38]

Jacobs light-heartedly added that he would probably have secured the win if a dream match between himself and the WCW icon ever happened:

"I just wanna tell him what a big fan I am of his, man. Hall of Famer, of course. I'm a Hall of Famer too. Kane would have taken him eventually [if they fought]! Yeah, of course! I don't know. Sting's a tremendous, tremendous performer. One of the greatest ever." [2:10 – 2:28]

Watch the video above to hear Jacobs reflect on his on-screen rivalry with Bray Wyatt. He also gave his take on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE.

What happened when Sting joined WWE?

At Survivor Series 2014, Sting appeared in the closing stages of the five-on-five men's elimination match to help John Cena's team defeat The Authority. At the time, Glenn Jacobs' Kane character was a member of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's Authority faction.

The storyline led to a match at WrestleMania 31, where Sting surprisingly lost to Triple H. The current AEW star suffered another defeat against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015. He famously sustained a serious neck injury in the match.

Sting's only other WWE in-ring encounters took place on the September 14, 2015, episode of RAW. He defeated The Big Show via disqualification in a short bout before teaming up with John Cena to beat Big Show and Rollins.

Do you think Kane or Sting would have won if the legends faced each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

Special thanks to the Icons of Wrestling Convention for allowing Sportskeeda to film on their premises.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here