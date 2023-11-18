WWE Hall of Famer Kane surprisingly backs controversial figure

Former WWE Superstar Kane has surprisingly backed a controversial figure today.

Kane, going by his real name of Glenn Jacobs these days, has gotten into politics after stepping away from the squared circle. The big man started wrestling in 1992 and wound up signing with WWE three years later.

In 1997, the Kane character was revealed as The Undertaker's brother. He went on to have a remarkable career with the promotion and has since become the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, after hanging up his wrestling boots.

The Big Red Machine took to social media today to back a controversial figure in American politics. He shared his support for former president Donald Trump as he prepares his attempt to get elected again next year and included a link to an op-ed, as seen in his post below.

"If we stay on the current path, America will continue to decline and, ultimately, be relegated to the dustbin of history. The only candidate for President who can reverse that trajectory is Donald Trump. My op-ed with @KDCodyTN," he wrote.

Kane comments on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE

Kane recently commented on CM Punk potentially returning to the company after almost a decade away.

The 45-year-old made his return to professional wrestling in 2021 during the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, the latter half of Punk's run in AEW was disastrous, and his contract was terminated on September 2 following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Kane commented on Punk possibly returning to the company. The legend noted that it was a business decision and wished everyone involved the best.

"That [Punk joining WWE] I don't know!" Jacobs stated. "That's a business decision. I always wish everybody the best. Again, in the end it's gonna be what everyone thinks is best for business. I really don't know that much about the controversy, actually. I haven't been following it that closely. I always want the best for everybody and hope that happens." [4:32 – 4:53]

The 56-year-old has not competed in a match since the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble. It will be fascinating to see when the legendary performer shows up on WWE television next.

