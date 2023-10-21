CM Punk shares humorous update seemingly firing shots at AEW

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has seemingly taken a shot at All Elite Wrestling in a humorous message on social media.

Punk's time in AEW came to an end last month after he was fired following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In on August 27. The troubled star made his return to professional wrestling on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage in 2021 after seven long years away.

All Elite Wrestling sold out the United Center based on the rumor that Punk would be returning to the world of professional wrestling. Unfortunately, AEW President Tony Khan had to announce that Punk was fired at the same venue ahead of the September 2, 2023 edition of Collision.

The 44-year-old has been having some fun on social media as of late. He recently shared an image of William Regal on National Edge Day. Punk reportedly called Regal a stooge for Triple H during their time at AEW together. Earlier today, Punk shared an eight-word message on Instagram and noted that some people do not deserve to meet his dog, Larry.

Punk made his AEW return on the first episode of Collision earlier this year wearing a shirt with Larry's face on it, and there were rumors that the dog lost two teeth during the former AEW World Champion's brawl with The Elite following All Out 2022.

"Some people didn't deserve to meet my dog," he wrote.

Punk shares an interesting message on Instagram.

Drew McIntyre comments on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently commented on CM Punk possibly returning to the company.

McIntyre is a 2-time WWE Champion but both of his title reigns occurred during the pandemic and he never got to celebrate with the crowd. He will get another chance to do so when he battles Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next month at Crown Jewel.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre was asked about the possibility of Punk returning to the company. McIntyre dodged the question but noted that Punk certainly knows how to get fans talking.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (CM Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre. [1:20 - 1:32]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling more than a month ago but fans refuse to stop talking about him. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran gets the opportunity to return to WWE for the first time since 2014.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to WWE at Survivor Series next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches