CM Punk posts image of WWE legend amid contract speculation

Former AEW star CM Punk has shared an interesting image during rumors of his return to WWE.

The 44-year-old star was fired by All Elite Wrestling following his backstage scuffle with Jack Perry ahead of All In on August 27th in London. Punk still successfully defended his "Real World Championship" against Samoa Joe at the event before his termination from the company. The altercation with Perry came one year after Punk got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following All Out 2022.

Despite the recent controversies, CM Punk has formed an undeniable bond with his fans, and many are hoping to see him return to WWE at Survivor Series next month. The premium live event is scheduled for November 25th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Earlier today, Punk took to his Instagram story to share an interesting image of bloody wrist tape. The controversial star followed it up with another cryptic post, but this time of WWE legend William Regal wearing a straight-edge shirt. There were reports that Punk called Regal a stooge for Triple H during their time in the promotion together.

Punk shares an image of William Regal wearing a straight-edge shirt on National Edge Day.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 wants CM Punk to come to NWA

EC3 recently stated that CM Punk would be a game-changer for NWA.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 noted that NWA has a professional locker room, allowing everyone to be their best version. He added that Punk would be a huge addition to the promotion if he were to decide to continue his career in NWA:

"To have him [Punk] come in would be a game-changer, and I think our locker room has a more professional atmosphere sometimes. So, I don’t think the shenanigans [and] tomfooleries of the intertwining’s and dramatics would take place as much as people striving to be the best versions of themselves. And the best version of anybody is EC3 as the Worlds Heavyweight Champion."

All Elite Wrestling fired CM Punk over a month ago, but he is still talked about regularly by wrestling fans. It will be fascinating to see if the troubled star returns to WWE at Survivor Series next month.

