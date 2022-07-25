"Thought today was Monday" - Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado makes cryptic social media post

Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado has taken to social media with a cryptic post regarding a possible injury.

Dorado was signed to the company in 2016 as a competitor for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Following this, he would be used as part of the rebuilt Cruiserweight division, both on Monday Night RAW and 205 Live. After being used sporadically for a couple of years, Dorado would form the Lucha House Party with Kalisto and Gran Metalik in 2018. The trio became a staple of the RAW tag division until their break-up and departure in 2021, due to WWE cost-cutting measures.

Since leaving, Lince has been back working on the independent circuit and in his native Mexico. Now, however, it seems like the Golden Lynx may be nursing an injury, as he suggested in a cryptic post on his Twitter account. In the tweet, Dorado notes that he forgot what day of the week it was, before noting that his new girlfriend would rub his legs, which he claims "hurt".

"Thought today was Monday. My legs hurt. Can’t wait to have my new girl rub them legs for your boy!" Lince wrote

What has Lince Dorado been upto since leaving WWE?

Lince Dorado last competed in the ring back in June for an independent promotion called HOG Judas.

On the show, Lince took on former ROH star Low Ki in a losing effort. Prior to this, the Golden Lynx featured on some tapings for Major League Wrestling at their Battle Riot IV event. At these tapings, Lince lost against the likes of Jacob Fatu and Myron Reed.

He also lost a tag team match to Lucha Libre legends Super Crazy and Juventud Guerrera back on June 12th at a Lucha Libre Legends expo.

It will be interesting to see if Lince Dorado pops up in another major promotion in the near future. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

