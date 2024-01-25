Former WWE Superstar makes hilarious claim about being a Hall of Famer

A former WWE Superstar thinks he should go into the Hall of Fame, and he made the case due to something he pulled off in the 2012 Royal Rumble.

Ricardo Rodriguez was with WWE for four years, starting at Florida Championship Wrestling. He was called up to the main roster as the personal ring announcer of Alberto Del Rio. He also occasionally would help Del Rio win matches by distracting his opponents.

Rodriguez was released in 2014 and returned to the independent circuit. He mainly appears in the local scene around Pennsylvania and the DMV area. Rodriguez currently operates his own wrestling promotion and school called Three Legacies Wrestling and Academy in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In anticipation of the Royal Rumble this Saturday, Ricardo Rodriguez made a hilarious claim about a potential Hall of Fame induction. He shared his entrance from the 2012 Royal Rumble when he participated in the match.

"Listen, I'm not saying I should be in the @WWE Hall of Fame.... But I mean this alone.... Ya know? Lol," Rodriguez wrote.

Ricardo Rodriguez entered at No. 8 in the 2012 Royal Rumble and dressed as Alberto Del Rio. He helped eliminate Justin Gabriel before he got tossed out by Santino Marella.

Who will be the surprise entrants in the WWE Royal Rumble?

The 2024 Royal Rumble is just days away, and WWE has not revealed the full participants of the men's and women's Rumble matches. There have only been 11 confirmed superstars for the men's Rumble match, while six women have been announced.

More superstars are likely to be revealed in the next few days leading up to Saturday's Premium Live Event in Tampa, Florida. But who could be the surprise entrants in this year's Royal Rumble?

Based on the latest odds from USA Today's Wrestling Junkie, some of the superstars who could be surprise entrants include The Rock, Sami Zayn, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Brock Lesnar, Kazuchika Okada, Jade Cargill, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan and Naomi.

The Rock's desire to face Roman Reigns could lead to a Rumble appearance, while Zayn has been absent on television following Drew McIntyre's brutal attack. MJF, Okada, Banks, and Naomi have been linked to WWE over the past few months, while Morgan appears ready to return from injury.

As for Cargill, she has not made her in-ring debut since signing with the company back in September 2023.

Who do you think will be making a surprise participation at the Royal Rumble? Share your top picks in the comments section below.

