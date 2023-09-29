WWE recently broke the news that Jade Cargill had officially signed a multi-year contract with the company. Jade has since reported to the Performance Center, where she began training in anticipation of her upcoming in-ring debut.

Jade Cargill signed with AEW in late 2020, making her debut during an episode of Dynamite on November 11, 2020. Jade's contract expired on September 13, 2023, ending her three-year run with AEW. Immediately after her release from AEW, rumors began circulating that Jade Cargill was WWE-bound. Shortly after that, it was announced that Cargill had indeed signed a multi-year deal with the company and that she had reported to the Performance Center.

Looking ahead to Jade Cargill's future with WWE, fans cannot help but wonder who will be first in line to face the 5'10" superstar. Will she start with NXT, or will she immediately jump to the main roster? Today we look deeper into these lingering questions. Here is our list of 5 feuds for Jade Cargill to kick off her run under Triple H.

#4 - The Lyoness of NXT Nikkita Lyons

Nikkita Lyons should be returning to action soon!

After starting her professional wrestling career with Women of Wrestling (WOW), Nikkita Lyons caught the attention of WWE officials during her tryout in Las Vegas, back in 2021. Lyons was signed to a developmental deal and made her NXT debut several months later.

Nikkita and Cargill share similar athletic backgrounds. Nikkita has shown signs of a potentially great career with WWE. Unfortunately, she sustained an injury early in 2023 which ruled her out of action for several months. With that said, Nikkita recently revealed via social media that she might be able to start training again soon.

#3 - Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion GiGi Dolin

GiGi Dolin is one of NXT's top women's stars right now.

GiGi Dolin began her wrestling career under her real name, Priscilla Kelly, working throughout the independent scene for several years. Kelly also spent some time working for the Japanese promotion known as Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. But, it was her time with Shine Wrestling where she made a name for herself and caught the attention of people in high places, specifically WWE.

Kelly signed with WWE in January 2021 and began working as GiGi Dolin, teaming up with Cora Jade to perform in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. From there, GiGi became an intricate part of the women's faction known as Toxic Attraction, alongside Mandy Rose, and Jacy Jane. Dolin and Jane would go on to capture the NXT Women's Tag Titles twice.

Since Toxic Attraction disbanded, GiGi has worked primarily in singles action. She has become an incredible in-ring storyteller and has honed her skills to become one of the top ladies on the NXT roster. In the event Jade Cargill gets the opportunity to start her run against Dolin, it would likely provide the perfect contrast of athleticism and psychology that would make an entertaining feud.

#2 - WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the most dominant women's wrestler today!

Year in and year out, Rhea Ripley is consistently one of, if not the best women's wrestlers on the planet. Rhea has it all, from the in-ring presence, technical skills, attitude, and a monstrous killer instinct. Since her WWE debut at the inaugural Mae Young Classic, Ripley has enjoyed an incredible meteoric rise to the top of the roster.

During her time with WWE, Rhea has captured every title possible, including her current reign as Women's World Champion. She is also one of the pillars of The Judgment Day stable, where she is Dominik Mysterio's unofficial handler. Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill are both big, powerhouse performers who would give the fans everything they have come to expect from today's era of women's wrestling.

Rhea's last TV appearance was on the September 11th episode of RAW. It was recently revealed that the Women's World Champ had previously requested time off to be with her real-life fiance, Buddy Matthews, to celebrate his 35th birthday.

#1 - NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch

"The Man" Becky Lynch is the current NXT Women's Champion!

If WWE creative officials want to propel Jade Cargill into instant superstardom, there is one person who would provide the catalyst to get her to that point - Becky Lynch.

In the past, there have been a select few Superstars that are considered "needle-movers," which is a label given to those who drive ratings and deliver top-tier performances. When it comes to women's wrestlers who fit that bill, Becky Lynch is at the top of the list. Becky has elevated many current and former Superstars, and Jade Cargill would benefit from jumping into a feud with "The Man" as well.

Throughout her career, Becky Lynch has achieved a multitude of accomplishments. While she is currently the NXT Women's Champion, she has held a number of titles on the main roster. In fact, she has captured enough titles to become not only a Triple Crown Champion, but a Grand Slam Champion as well. There is currently no other star on any of the 3 rosters who is capable of getting Cargill's WWE run off to a good start quite like Becky.

Who would you like to see face Jade Cargill in her debut feud? Sound off in the comments section below.