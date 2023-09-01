Gigi Dolin takes a huge shot at "bit*h" WWE Superstar

Gigi Dolin recently took to social media to take a shot at her fellow WWE NXT Superstar and the new #1 contender for the Women's Title, Kiana James.

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, James defeated Dolin, Blair Davenport, and Roxanne Perez in a huge Fatal Four-Way Match to decide the #1 contender for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship. The bout was won by James, who picked up a sneaky victory to earn a shot at Stratton's title.

Taking to her Instagram story, Dolin took shots at James and called her a "business bit*h". She further accused the new #1 contender of cheating and stealing.

"Hooray hooray for business bit*h James... cheat, steal, win, I guess." wrote Dolin

WWE star Kiana James recently warned Tiffany Stratton ahead of their title match

Kiana James is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship on next week's show.

After a brief confrontation between the two women, James put the reigning champion on notice during a backstage interview.

She stated how amazing she felt after the win and claimed that Stratton was not going to intimidate the challenger. James is confident in her chances of becoming the new NXT Women's Champion. James said:

"I feel amazing, that's the recognition that I needed to show all of you idiots. Like I said, I was going to do whatever it took to have my hand raised and Tiffany honey, you're not gonna intimidate me because I'm gonna do the same thing that I did to those women, to you. You're looking at the next NXT Women's Champion."

Stratton has already successfully defended her title against Thea Hail. She will aim to continue her title reign before possibly feuding with WWE main roster star Becky Lynch, whom she recently put on notice.

