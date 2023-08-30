"I needed to show all of you idiots" - WWE Superstar warns Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Kiana James.

Ahead of their title match, set for next week, James put the current champion on notice during a backstage interview.

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, James defeated Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin, and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the new #1 contender. Post-match, she claimed she was going to do the same to Stratton and win the NXT women's title.

"I feel amazing, that's the recognition that I needed to show all of you idiots. Like I said, I was going to do whatever it took to have my hand raised and Tiffany honey, you're not gonna intimidate me because I'm gonna do the same thing that I did to those women, to you. You're looking at the next NXT Women's Champion," said James [0:01-0:18]

Check out James' backstage interview from this week's episode of NXT:

Tiffany Stratton warns Becky Lynch, with whom she has teased a feud with

Becky Lynch teased a return to NXT after Tiffany Stratton erroneously name-dropped the multi-time women's champion last week.

Lynch is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion but has never held the NXT Women's Title. During a recent edition of NXT, Stratton mentioned that she would go down as the best NXT Women's Champion in history and overcome the reigns of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

Lynch, however, has never held the NXT Women's Title. In response to this, Stratton took a dig at "irrelevant" Lynch. During a backstage interview, she said:

"Look, in my defense, she may be Big Time Becks to all of you, but to me, she’s quite literally irrelevant."

Tiffany Stratton could potentially face Lynch at some point down the line, but first, she has to get through Kiana James.

