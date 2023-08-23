Top WWE champion says Becky Lynch is "literally irrelevant" on a major show

Former Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently teased a return to NXT after eight years to challenge current WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Big Time Becks has won the Women's Title for both RAW and SmackDown brands. She even won the Tag Team Championship and Royal Rumble. However, the 36-year-old star never captured the women's NXT Championship while on WWE's third brand.

During this week's developmental show, Tiffany Stratton cut a promo stating that she will go down in history as a better NXT Women's Champion and overcome the likes of Asuka, Bayley, Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

The Man reacted to Stratton's botch during the promo, stating that she has never been an NXT Women's Champion, teasing to return to WWE's third brand after eight years on the main roster.

In a backstage interview, the champion took a cheap shot at Becky Lynch, acknowledging her blunder on WWE TV.

"Look, in my defense, she may be Big Time Becks to all of you, but to me, she’s quite literally irrelevant," Stratton said. [H/T - PWMania]

Trish Stratus takes her rivalry with Becky Lynch to the next level by commenting about Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer involved Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, in their ongoing feud.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, The Man and Trish Stratus battled for the second time. However, the bout between the two women ended in a double count before the action spilled into the concourse area.

During the contest, the 47-year-old legend went behind a counter and started throwing merchandise towards Lynch's face until she mocked her with a Seth Rollins t-shirt.

Before this week's edition of the Red brand, Stratus took to social media to joke that maybe Becky Lynch's husband would be the one to say "Thank You, Trish."

"Ha! Look at that! Maybe the hubs will say #ThankYouTrish first." She wrote.

The sage between The Man and WWE Hall of Famer could end at Payback 2023 in a Steel Cage Match on September 2. Seeing the two women go at each other for the third time will be interesting.

Do you think Becky Lynch will go after Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

