Injured WWE Superstar shares positive update on return

An injured WWE Superstar is ready to begin training for their return to the ring.

Nikkita Lyons suffered a torn ACL earlier this year and was written off of WWE television via a parking lot attack from a mystery assailant, who was later revealed to be Blair Davenport. The 24-year-old star began her wrestling career in Women of Wrestling before signing with NXT in 2021.

Lyons took to Instagram today to share an update on her recovery from injury. She noted that she was in a good mood because she can start training in the ring again soon and started dancing, as seen in the video below.

"Mood bc she gets to start training in the ring again soon 😌 everyone I’ve seen do the #waterchallenge has KILLED IT 🔥 I wanted to try lolll 😆🦋 Good vibes, divine balance ☯️, love, self expression 🦁," she wrote.

Nikkita Lyons sends WWE star a message after her main roster debut

Nikkita Lyons broke character to send Zoey Stark a message after she made her main roster debut earlier this year.

Zoey Stark officially arrived on the RAW roster at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and helped Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch. Stratus served as Stark's mentor for months, but that came to an end at Payback.

Lynch defeated Stratus in a Steel Cage match at the premium live event in Pittsburgh. After the match, Stark got in the ring with Stratus, but the Hall of Famer wanted nothing to do with her. Stark laid Stratus out and left her behind in the middle of the ring. She also entered the Women's Royal Rumble match in January at #13 and lasted over 26 minutes before being eliminated by Sonya Deville.

Following her debut on the main roster at Royal Rumble, Nikkita Lyons took to social media to congratulate Zoey Stark. She noted that their friendship isn't what it used to be, but Stark worked extremely hard and deserves to be on RAW.

"Although our friendship has fallen out, I’m still really happy for you. You have such passion and you work extremely hard. You deserve to be there," wrote Lyons.

Nikkita Lyons' career has only just begun, and she has an incredibly bright future ahead of her. Only time will tell when the up-and-coming star will be able to return to WWE.

