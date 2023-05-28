4 reasons why Zoey Stark attacked Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions

Trish Stratus' strategy to defeat Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions has paid off, with Zoey Stark pulling off a crucial interference on behalf of the legend. The former NXT star was hiding beneath the ring and caught Lynch off-guard with a Z360 in the final minutes of the match. It was followed by a chin-smashing Stratusfaction.

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed her first singles victory in over 17 years. It was believed that Lita would play a role during the matchup, but Stark's appearance has caught fans off-guard. She has no history with Stratus or any past animosity with Big Time Becks. As it turns out, her interference has set up some exciting plans.

Here are four reasons why Zoey Stark assisted Trish Stratus during her match against Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions.

#4. Zoey Stark will get her well-deserved push to the top card

During her time in the development brand, Zoey Stark regularly competed in the top card. The former NXT Tag Team Champion put on great performances, and her heel run has impressed fans worldwide. It is evident that the company plans to continue the recently-inducted RAW star's momentum.

It seems that Zoey Stark will be under the tutelage of Trish Stratus following WWE Night of Champions. Giving her exposure to the legendary heel star will undoubtedly increase her popularity and refine her heel persona, which may be similar to that of an enforcer.

#3. A clean loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions wouldn't have been the right call

The feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus is one of the good ol' future vs. present sagas. Even the storyline has hinted at it, with Trish constantly comparing her legacy with the younger star. The ultimate result will typically be in Lynch's favor as we head to the summer.

Trish Stratus is looking to pass the torch to Becky Lynch and signify the current generation as the 'better' ones. Thus, a comprehensive win over Big Time Becks would've been catastrophic to her prestige.

Zoey Stark's entry at WWE Night of Champions ensured Becky's loss due to cheap tactics and gained heel heat for Stratus.

#2. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch could last the test of time

Since The Unstoppable is en route to becoming one of the biggest heels in the RAW roster, she is bound to clash with the top babyface from time to time. Stark costing Becky Lynch the match at WWE Night of Champions could be a teaser of a feud spanning the whole year.

The Man and Trish Stratus are rumored to have three matches in total, ending at SummerSlam. One of the rivalries that can branch out from that program is Zoey vs. Becky. Meanwhile, Stratus will aim at a former rival. More on that below.

#1. Setting up the return for Lita after WWE Night of Champions

Lita's return is nigh

Lita's reaction to Stratus claiming that she was her attacker hasn't been witnessed so far. Her role in the whole saga is much-awaited. However, due to the alliance between Zoey Stark and the Hall of Famer, wrestling fans seem to have gotten an idea of what will pan out in the next few weeks.

Evening the odds, Lita is expected to return and ally with Becky Lynch. This will set up a tag team match for Money in the Bank. Different angles would be explored during the multi-woman rivalry, with Stratus and Lita giving a throwback to their feud decades ago while Becky and Stark create something new on television.

