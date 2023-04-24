Will Lita return to WWE RAW for retribution against Trish Stratus? Update for fans

Lita and Becky Lynch were scheduled to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship on the April 10, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. Unfortunately, a mystery attacker injured Lita backstage, and Trish Stratus stepped up to partner with The Man. The former Team Xtreme member has since been away from TV and may not return anytime soon.

Unfortunately, Lynch and Stratus lost the title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Following the bout, Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch as she attacked the latter. The following week, Stratus revealed she was the one who attacked Lita and mentioned she wasn't a nostalgia act on WWE TV.

Ahead of the April 24 episode of RAW, fans are wondering if Lita will return to avenge Lynch and herself against Trish Stratus. The answer is that she will most likely not return to RAW to confront her former best friend.

As per reports, there are no plans for Lita to return to WWE programming for now. While this isn't the news fans want, the primary focus will be on Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' feud.

Does Lita's social media hint at a WWE RAW return?

While reports suggest there are no plans for her WWE RAW return, Lita posted a picture on Instagram, asking for suggestions to bring Trish Stratus back to reality. You can view the post below:

During her recent promo on WWE RAW, Stratus claimed that she's the single most important woman in WWE history. During her appearance on After The Bell, Stratus mentioned that she wants fans' undivided attention:

"Well, I felt like in order for my message to be clearly delivered and to make a statement that you would sit up and take notice, would be to just sort of shift her out of the picture. Now all eyes are here. I can have all your undivided attention and tell you what's on my mind."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that she could represent the company at the highest level even after years in the business:

"Pretty high. I guess the odds could be high. Do I look good in gold? Yes, I do. Do I represent well? Yes, I do. Can I do your press conference? Yes, I can."

It seems like Trish Stratus is getting her wish, and WWE has no plans for Lita's return as of now. However, one must never say never in WWE.

