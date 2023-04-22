Disheartening update on WWE Hall of Famer following RAW attack - Reports

It sounds like a WWE Hall of Famer isn't expected back on Monday Night RAW anytime soon.

On the April 10 episode of the red brand, Lita was attacked backstage from behind, rendering her unable to defend her titles alongside her partner Becky Lynch against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

It was revealed a week later that Trish Stratus was the one behind the attack. But those excited to see Lita return to get her revenge on her former best friend might have to wait a while.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there are no current plans that he knows of for Lita to be used on WWE programming going forward at this time. This will obviously come as a major disappointment to her fanbase, who have enjoyed seeing her utilized on Monday Night RAW over the last several weeks.

When will Lita return to WWE to get her revenge on Trish Stratus?

With Lita not currently in the plans for Trish Stratus' feud with Becky Lynch for the time being, one would think she would be reinserted into the mix in the months ahead.

While not out of the realm of possibility, Johnson speculated that a match between Trish Stratus and Lita might happen at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Past Saudi Arabia shows have been heavy on nostalgic acts as Lita competed in a match there against Becky Lynch at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Will Lita get revenge on Trish Stratus next month in Saudi Arabia? Or will we be waiting longer for this payoff? We'll find out soon enough.

