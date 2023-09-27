Update on reason behind Rhea Ripley’s WWE absence - Reports

Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11 edition of WWE RAW and has since been absent. In storyline, she was attacked by the returning Nia Jax. After missing out this week as well, an update has emerged.

Per Fightful Select (subscription required), Rhea Ripley is still out as she had planned time off for a couple of weeks. She had an ongoing rivalry with Rodriguez, but it has been halted for the time being.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax has been running roughshod over the entire women's division. It remains to be seen when The Judgment Day star will return to set things straight. There is also a sub-plot brewing on the red brand with Jey Uso and Mami. The former was recently seen sending flirty messages to the Australian star on social media.

Rhea Ripley discloses there is no leader in top WWE faction

While The Bloodline stood atop the mountain for over a year, The Judgment Day has now seemingly taken that spot on WWE television. However, the major difference between the two factions is that the latter does not have a leader, according to Ripley.

Rhea Ripley elaborated on this in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta.

All members of The Judgment Day presently hold gold. Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, and Finn Balor & Damian Priest are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

There is also the added aspect of The Archer of Infamy holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. They have been embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, among a plethora of other WWE Superstars on the red brand. It remains to be seen when Priest cashes in his contract.

