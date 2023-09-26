"I love you" - Rhea Ripley sends a wholesome message to real-life partner Buddy Matthews on his birthday

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to send a wholesome message to her real-life partner and fiancé, Buddy Matthews, on his birthday.

Ripley and Matthews started dating in 2020 and eventually announced their engagement earlier this year. The couple briefly worked together in WWE before Matthews departed from the company to sign with AEW. He is currently a part of the House of Black faction.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley shared a selfie with Matthews and wished him on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday. I Love YOU!" wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

Rhea Ripley explained how she balances her real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews and her on-screen pairing with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is currently engaged to Buddy Matthews. Meanwhile, on WWE television, she is paired up with her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator explained how she balances her real-life relationship with her on-screen partnership.

According to Ripley, she is a completely 'different human being' when she is at work. The Women's World Champion said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Ripley is on the back of two successful title defenses against Raquel Rodriguez. She is seemingly set to feud with Nia Jax, who returned during Ripley's rematch against Rodriguez on RAW and attacked both women.

