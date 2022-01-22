Former WWE Superstar makes her return on SmackDown to continue feud with Natalya

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Natalya squared off against Aliyah in a rematch from last week.

Former superstar Summer Rae was there in the front row for tonight's show and taunted The Queen of Harts during her match.

Summer Rae, whose real-life name is Danielle Moinet, is set to return to in-ring action in the women's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Rae was released from Vince McMahon's promotion in 2017.

Although she hasn't wrestled for any promotion since leaving the company, Rae has been in touch with her former colleagues and members of the WWE Universe on social media platforms.

As for Natalya's match against Aliyah, she lost to the young star again when she got herself disqualified after refusing to heed the referee's warning and kept stomping away at her opponent.

After Aliyah was announced as the winner, the Guinness World Record holder kept stomping away at Aliyah until Xia Li's music hit the arena. She made her way to the ring to confront Natalya.

Natalya went to attack her, but Li struck her and knocked her out of the ring. Xia Li then helped Aliyah get back to her feet while The Queen of Harts made her way to the back.

Natalya and Summer Rae are former rivals in WWE

Natalya and Summer Rae were at odds with each other when the latter was in WWE and still take shots bantering against one another on Twitter.

Their feud began during the second season of Total Divas when Rae slapped the former Women's Champion.

They even reminisced about the incident when the self-proclaimed BOAT posted a video of it on Twitter.

It remains to be seen if Summer Rae will come face to face with Natalya during the Royal Rumble match as fans look forward to seeing the two stars colliding.

