Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose to appear for a major wrestling event

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is all set to appear for an upcoming wrestling event.

Rose was last seen inside the squared circle on December 13th episode of NXT, where she faced Roxanne Perez in a singles match. In the bout, Rose lost the match to Perez, thus ending her reign as the WWE NXT Women's Championship. The following day, Rose was released from the company in a shocking turn of events, due to her involvement with adult-oriented fan content.

Taking to social media, Mandy recently announced that she will be appearing for a wrestling event, WrestleCade, and will be interacting with the fans during that session.

"EN ROUTE TO NC (emoji) SIGNING @WRESTLECADE CAN'T WAIT TO SEE U ALL (emoji) @BIGEVENTNY," wrote Rose.

Mandy Rose revealed why she was taken off Total Divas by WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently revealed why she was taken off Total Divas by the company.

While speaking in an episode of her Power Alphas podcast, Rose spoke about the challenges she had to face while working on Total Divas. She added that it was hectic for her to travel, train, and film at the same time, and that it was really difficult for her to keep up her pace with the schedule.

Rose detailed:

"It was really hard for me [to] train at the same time while filming. I would be on the road, like the whole weekend basically, and then, or sometimes, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and I would come back Wednesday. (...) And in NXT developmental, the beginning of the week is like your most important to get like everything down, like fundamentals and like training and all that. So, I'd come back on a Wednesday in like early, I'd fly actually right there. They'd literally like [to] make sure I go to the Performance Center right away. And I would try to train, and it was just a lot, like, I was like jet-lagged, and I was just like filming so much. It was just a lot."

It would be interesting to see if Mandy Rose would ever step foot into the company or not.

