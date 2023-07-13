Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose opens up about her retirement plans, claims everything is going well for her

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently opened up about her retirement plans from the company.

The 32-year-old NXT Superstar was one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time and had created an impact throughout the business with her incredible in-ring abilities. Rose was released from the company on the 14th of December, 2022 due to her involvement in the FanTime page.

During one of her Q&A sessions on social media, Mandy answered her fans when they asked about her retirement plans. Rose mentioned that although she is not a part of the business, she didn't retire from wrestling.

Mandy detailed:

"I don't know if 'retires' is the right word, but I'm not doing it right now. I don't know about the future. Pretty busy right now, doing a lot of things and all is well, so."

Check out a screengrab of Mandy Rose's Instagram story below:

Teddy Long shared his honest opinion on Mandy Rose's current position

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently shared his honest opinion on Rose's current position, away from WWE.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long mentioned that although Rose was released from the company, she is doing a lot better than ever.

The veteran further added that Rose hasn't quit wrestling yet, which suggests that she might return to the company at some point down the line.

"I think Mandy Rose is as happy as she could be. I don't think she's concerned or cares if she works in WWE or not. She's got her own business there and her FanTime page, which is certainly on fire; a lot of response on that. Mandy, I think she's as happy as she wants to be in life. As she said, she's not quitting wrestling, so who knows man, we may see her somewhere down the line," said Teddy Long.

It would be exciting to see if Mandy Rose returns to the company or not.

