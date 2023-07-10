Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero looks unrecognizable as he celebrates 63rd birthday

WWE fans may have a hard time recognizing former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero as he celebrates his 63rd birthday on Sunday, July 9th, in Georgia.

Mero had a long career in wrestling that started in 1990. He signed with WCW in 1991 and won the World Television Championship three times. He then joined WWE in 1996 and won the Intercontinental Championship a few months after his debut. Mero returned to WCW in 2000 and went on to work with X Wrestling Federation and NWA-TNA before retiring in 2006.

In a post on Twitter, Mero shared how he celebrated his 63rd birthday in Gainesville, Georgia. He was known for his Marvelocity finisher – a modified version of the Shooting Star Press – and other dazzling maneuvers. He recreated his old finisher at Lake Lanier.

"I did it in my 30s, still doing it in my 60s! Having an amazing day at Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Ga on my 63rd birthday! #birthdayweek #joy #birthdaycelebration," Mero wrote on Twitter.

Marc Mero no longer has the kind of physique he was known for in his wrestling days, but he looks better than most 63-year-olds out there. He still even has the agility and athleticism to make impressive flips for his age. He's also a man who already underwent heart surgery back in 2016.

Marc Mero was previously married to Brock Lesnar's current wife

Marc Mero's first wife was former WWE Superstar and Playboy model Sable. They even appeared on-screen together on WWE television. They separated in 2003 and got divorced a year later. Sable is now married to Brock Lesnar, and they have two sons together.

In an appearance on The Steve Austin Show in 2019, Mero revealed that Sable cheated on him with Lesnar. He was angry at first but didn't do anything because it was Lesnar, who was one of the most intimidating men on the planet at the time.

"I remember thinking, 'When I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man!'" Mero said. "And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar. Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning. Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids." (h/t Give Me Sport)

Mero found love again in Darlene Spezzi, and they got married in 2009. However, the couple got divorced in 2019. Mero has become a motivational speaker since he left wrestling.

