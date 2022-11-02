Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona jokes that he's landed a corporate position in professional wrestling

Matt Cardona appears to be angling for more power in Game Changer Wrestling.

The former Zack Ryder continues to make a name for himself following his release from WWE in April 2020. Cardona has gone on to become a world champion in multiple promotions and is highly regarded by fans as one of the top free agents in all of professional wrestling right now.

Matt Cardona took to social media today to reveal that following their new streaming deal announcement with FITE+, Game Changer Wrestling now stands for Game Corporate Wrestling. The former GCW Champion went on to joke that he's been named the EVP of Talent Relations for Game Changer Wrestling. Tweeting out:

"BREAKING!!! @GCWrestling_ now stands for Game CORPORATE Wrestling! I am proud to announce that I have been named the EVP of Talent Relations! You can call me Matty Ace! All GCW Superstars, please check your e-mail for the link to download the new TR App! #BroskiPower," Cardona wrote.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



now stands for Game CORPORATE Wrestling!



I am a proud to announce that I have been named the EVP of Talent Relations!



You can call me Matty Ace!



All GCW Superstars, please check your e-mail for the link to download the new TR App!



#BroskiPower BREAKING!!! @GCWrestling_ now stands for Game CORPORATE Wrestling!I am a proud to announce that I have been named the EVP of Talent Relations!You can call me Matty Ace!All GCW Superstars, please check your e-mail for the link to download the new TR App! BREAKING!!!@GCWrestling_ now stands for Game CORPORATE Wrestling!I am a proud to announce that I have been named the EVP of Talent Relations!You can call me Matty Ace!All GCW Superstars, please check your e-mail for the link to download the new TR App!#BroskiPower https://t.co/N5ZpnTLHfx

Will Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green return to WWE?

It has been reported in recent weeks that Triple H is interested in bringing Chelsea Green back to WWE. With Green being the wife of Matt Cardona, it has led many fans to wonder if this means we might get the return of Zack Ryder as well.

However, it appears that if Cardona returns to WWE in the future, it won't be as Zack Ryder. As the star tweeted out:

"Zack Ryder is dead. Long live Matt Cardona!" Cardona wrote.

When a fan responded by saying that it wasn't for Zack Ryder no one would know who he is, Cardona responded by stating that while he's grateful for that period of his life, it's over now.

"You're right. I'm very grateful for that time of my life. But it's over," Cardona wrote.

What do you make of Cardona's latest gimmick on social media? Do you think there's a chance that he and Chelsea Green will return to WWE in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : Would you like to see Matt Cardona back in WWE? Yes No 0 votes