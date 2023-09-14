Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona seemingly fires shots at Becky Lynch

Women's wrestling has evolved over the years, with Becky Lynch inarguably being one of the biggest contributors to the movement. Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently took a cheeky shot at Becky Lynch while reacting to an iconic photo of The Man.

The build to Survivor Series 2018 revolved around Becky Lynch as she famously led an invasion on RAW during an episode of the red brand on November 12th.

Nia Jax accidentally busted Lynch's nose open with a punch, and the image of her standing in the middle of the crowd with blood all over her face became an instant classic. The moment was recalled on social media recently, with one account claiming that the shot featuring Becky was the most "badass" in women's wrestling.

Matt Cardona, though, didn't seem to agree as he posted a photo of him with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship around his waist.

You can check out Cardona's hilarious shot at Lynch right here.

The former WWE Superstar has not shied away from using his wife, Chelsea Green's, title at independent shows, and he made sure fans realize the significance of his actions.

Becky Lynch recently accomplished a longtime goal in the WWE

After spending two years in NXT, Becky Lynch was seemingly the least successful of the Four Horsewomen, as she peaked later during her main roster run.

Lynch has not looked back ever since establishing herself at the top, as she's won every Women's Title available on RAW and SmackDown.

Big Time Becks, however, had never captured the NXT Women's Title and, following her feud against Trish Stratus, chose to focus her attention on one of NXT's brightest talents, Tiffany Stratton.

On the September 12th episode of NXT, Becky dethroned Tiffany and began her first reign as the NXT Women's Champion. Lynch's title triumph has also benefited WWE in a big way, as the developmental brand drew some of its best numbers for the recent episode. You can read more on that here.