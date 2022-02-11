Former WWE Superstar Mickie James reveals whether or not her son will be following her into the family business (Exclusive)

Mickie James and her husband Nick Aldis have a seven-year-old son called Donovan, who was born during James' break from WWE back in 2014.

The IMPACT Knockouts World Champion recently grabbed headlines when she came through the forbidden door to make an appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match.

The former WWE Women's Champion recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta and opened up about whether or not her son would be following in the footsteps of his parents.

"He's grown up in wrestling, It doesn't register to him how unique our situation is because to him it is his normal,'' said James. ''To see all these guys and girls walk around in their wrestling gear to go out there and wrestle, fight and go play in the ring before the show starts, but he doesn't really watch it on TV. He kind of watches it and he's super into putting things together from legos to trains to lego trains, cars, and stuff like that.''

The veteran went on to explain that she would never tell her son what to do and that he has the choice to be whatever he wants.

''He doesn't watch a whole lot, (...) but then he has actually asked to watch here and there like "can I see one of your matches." He's only in the last year expressed any desire to wrestle but it's always when he's a grown up. Like "when I'm a grown up I'll wrestle". (...) obviously if he wants to wrestle, I would make sure that he goes to the best school possible. I would never tell him no he couldn't do it, but his brain operates so differently than mine and he's just so like imaginative so he wants to be an engineer right now, that's what he wants to be. But he's also seven so that could change ten thousand times." (From 10:57)

The former WWE Superstar is married to fellow wrestler Nick Aldis, who was also known as Magnus

Mickie James isn't the only wrestler that Donovan can look up to, as his father is also a well-known name in the business. Nick Aldis and the former WWE Superstar married in 2015 just after the couple welcomed their first child.

Aldis is currently signed to the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) but previously made a name for himself in IMPACT Wrestling, which was where the couple first worked together.

Aldis is a former NWA World Champion and held the title for 1,043 days up until August 2021, when he lost the title to former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch.

