Former WWE Superstar names his bout among the best Intercontinental matches of all time

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, recently took to Twitter to reply to a tweet that did not include his match among the best Intercontinental Championship bouts of all time.

At WrestleMania 32, Matt Cardona took the injured Neville's spot in the Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Sin Cara, The Miz, Stardust, and defending champion Kevin Owens. Ryder came out on top in that bout.

The former Intercontinental Champion took to the social media platform to reply to the Twitter user, tweeting out "Ummm...", indicating that he feels his match was one of the best of all time.

Here is what he tweeted:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Brandon Walker @BFW



HM - Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper - WM8

5 Bret Hart vs Mr. Perfect - Summerslam 1991

4 Rock vs HHH ladder match - Summerslam 1998

3 British Bulldog vs Bret Hart - Summerslam 1992

2 HBK vs Razor Ramon ladder match - WM X

1 Randy Savage… Top 5 WWE Intercontinental title matches ever:HM - Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper - WM85 Bret Hart vs Mr. Perfect - Summerslam 19914 Rock vs HHH ladder match - Summerslam 19983 British Bulldog vs Bret Hart - Summerslam 19922 HBK vs Razor Ramon ladder match - WM X1 Randy Savage… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Top 5 WWE Intercontinental title matches ever:HM - Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper - WM85 Bret Hart vs Mr. Perfect - Summerslam 19914 Rock vs HHH ladder match - Summerslam 19983 British Bulldog vs Bret Hart - Summerslam 19922 HBK vs Razor Ramon ladder match - WM X1 Randy Savage… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ummm… twitter.com/bfw/status/166… Ummm… twitter.com/bfw/status/166… https://t.co/CZDkrPM6XB

Cardona's first appearance on WWE TV was on the April 21, 2005, episode of SmackDown in a match against Matt Morgan. After being underutilized by the company, a dissatisfied Cardona began his own YouTube web series called Z! True Long Island Story in 2011 to develop his character.

In his time at the company, Cardona made a name for himself by winning the Intercontinental, United States, and RAW Tag Team championships.

Matt Cardona's career after WWE

Matt Cardona's career at the Stamford-based promotion lasted from 2005 to 2020. After leaving the company, he made several appearances on AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and most notably in GCW.

The former United States Champion quickly made a name for himself when he won the GCW World Championship at Homecoming Night One by defeating Nick Cage in the main event. You can read more about it here.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



Z! TRUE LONG ISLAND STORY IS BACK!!!



ZACK RYDER & PERSIA PIROTTA ARE BACK!!!



@stephdelander



: @SHOOT_HARRY BREAKING NEWS!!!Z! TRUE LONG ISLAND STORY IS BACK!!!ZACK RYDER & PERSIA PIROTTA ARE BACK!!! BREAKING NEWS!!!Z! TRUE LONG ISLAND STORY IS BACK!!!ZACK RYDER & PERSIA PIROTTA ARE BACK!!!@stephdelander 🎥: @SHOOT_HARRY https://t.co/Sg75OJXAR5

Cardona's wife Chelsea Green is currently signed with WWE and is in a tag team with Sonya Deville. Fans have always hoped to see him make a comeback to the company. Only time will tell if he will appear again or not.

What do you think about Matt Cardona's Intercontinental Championship match as one of the best in history? Let us know in the comments section below.

