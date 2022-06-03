Former WWE Superstar names Ric Flair and other wrestling legends in dream movie roles

Former NXT Champion Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) has taken to social media to disclose which WWE Superstars should have been in his favorite movies.
Debuting in 2020, Kross and real-life partner Scarlett Bordeaux went on a dominant streak which saw them quickly rise to the top of NXT. When called to the main roster, the pair split, and Kross' gimmick changed significantly. However, the couple received their release in 2021 as part of the budget cuts.
Known for his intense and intimidating prescience, Kross showed his jovial side with a recent tweet, talking about wrestlers he wishes had starred in some classic movies.
In the tweet, Kross said he would've liked to see Macho Man Randy Savage play The Joker in The Dark Knight, Waylon Mercy play Bruce Wayne in 1989's Batman, and Sid play Clarence Boddicker in Robocop.
You can check out the full list of comparisons below:
What has Killer Kross been up to since leaving WWE?
Since leaving WWE, Kross has appeared for several promotions on the independent circuit.
He notably has booking commitments with CYN (Control Your Narrative). Kross has appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, losing Minoru Suzuki in his debut.
Since his WWE departure, there have been several rumors regarding a potential move to rival promotion All Elite Wrestling, but nothing has materialised.
It will be interesting to see where Killer Kross will pop up next and if he has any more interesting opinions on films. You can read more about him by clicking here.
