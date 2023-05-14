Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram story.

Jax has been away from pro-wrestling for about two years now, barring a one-off Royal Rumble appearance earlier this year. She is quite active on her official Instagram handle and occasionally shares stuff with her fans.

Nia Jax recently wished a childhood friend on her birthday and shared a throwback picture in her stories. Check out the picture below. You can also head over to her Instagram story to view the picture.

The throwback picture that Jax shared

Nia Jax's Royal Rumble return was an underwhelming one

Jax made her surprise WWE return during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted almost two minutes and it took the combined efforts of 11 women to throw her out of the ring. Jax was out of the match without having eliminated anyone.

Here's what she said about her return at the Royal Rumble PLE:

“There is nothing like it. There is nothing like getting in the ring and performing in front of thousands of people. When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment. I was like, ‘ah.’ That adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going. I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I would have been in there longer. I wish I would have had a full match.’ It hit me. I go train with Nattie (Neidhart) and TJ (Wilson) sometimes in their ring. Just for a good workout. You still have that fire.” [H/T Fightful]

Jax recently made news when a throwback picture from the Royal Rumble was shared by WWE on its official website. In the picture, The Bloodline can be seen staring coldly at the entrance stage as Nia's theme plays during rehearsal. Wrestling Twitter was abuzz with a variety of reactions over the picture, with many speculating that The Bloodline wasn't fond of Jax.

