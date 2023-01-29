Who won the 2023 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match?

The WWE Universe was enthralled by this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match. It fared comparatively better than the Men’s due to some electrifying spots and a dramatic finish involving three megastars of different brands.

Naturally, there were new inclusions to the women’s roster today. Two superstars are back in the business after months of absence. Entering at No.30 was a rampaging Nia Jax, and it took several superstars to toss her out of the ring. Chelsea Green also made her comeback, although it wasn’t a memorable one.

Another surprise was the return of Michelle McCool at the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble. Her entry was surreal yet unusual, as she was enjoying the show from the front row before her name hit the titantron. The legend energized the crowd in the 2022 edition; the same way she did tonight.

McCool made it into the final 10 but was eliminated by the eventual winner. Having entered at No.1, Rhea Ripley stunned the audience by outlasting 29 other competitors to earn a title shot at WrestleMania. She now also holds the joint-longest record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble.

Ripley fought back against extreme odds to carve her way to the Hollywood extravaganza. She was Speared by Beth Phoenix earlier in the show and looked in pain. The constant beatdowns from other competitors worsened her situation. In spite of this, The Eradicator outclassed the ‘Murder Clown’ Asuka and Liv Morgan to win the event.

Hailing from the red brand, Rhea is expected to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Both stars have had unfinished business since 2021. WrestleMania 39 could be the time when the matters are finally resolved.

How did Rhea Ripley react to winning the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match?

Following her historic win at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Rhea Ripley called out fans for not believing in her. It was an ironic statement, considering how she was the favorite to win the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble.

“I'm tired of these fans not believing in me. Mami's got this stamina for days. I'm also smarter than everybody else." Ripley continued, "I rolled under the rope and I just sat on the ground laughing at people getting eliminated. I thought it was like hysterical, the funniest thing ever. Like you dummies don't even know I'm here."

Ripley’s tally of eliminations includes Asuka, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, B-Fab, and many more. One of the emerging megastars in the business, The Judgment Day icon is expected to unleash her carnage next on Belair come April.

