Former WWE Superstar now officially with AEW - reports

A former WWE star is officially on board with AEW as a full-time producer for the company.

The star in question is none other than Chris Hero, also known as Kassius Ohno during his time with the WWE. The Knockout Artist was mainly featured on the NXT brand and was released from his contract back in April 2020. The star has not wrestled for any promotion since his release.

Back in June, Rumors circulated around that Chris Hero had reportedly been brought in by AEW to produce matches for the company, and this seems to be true as The Knockout Artist is now reportedly a full-time producer for the company.

According to PWInsider, Chris Hero has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be working as a backstage producer for Tony Khan's company.

This move seems to be good for AEW, as Chris Hero has gotten high marks backstage for the matches he has produced.

Former WWE star opens up about his new role with AEW

Former WWE star Chris Hero was recently signed to AEW by Tony Khan as a coach. Hero recently opened up about his new position with the company.

Chris Hero is known for his long tenure in ROH however, he gained more popularity during his time with WWE, where he competed on the NXT brand.

Speaking with POST Wrestling, The veteran opened up about his new position as a coach and producer with AEW.

“The coaching/producing aspect is something that I really enjoy. You coach different people different ways. Sometimes, you’re just a note-taker, like, okay, what are these guys doing? Boom, let’s try to make sure that the cameras get it all. Let’s make sure that production knows what’s going on, someone’s coming in through the crowd."

Hero continued:

“Then sometimes, it’s a collaborative effort where you’re sitting there with people, and they’re stuck on something, and you’re like, ‘How about this? How about that? Whatever.’ Like I said, it’s a collaboration. I love all of that.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

