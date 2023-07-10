Former WWE Superstar has a one-word reaction to Liv Morgan's stunning look at the Barbie premiere

A few WWE stars were present at the world premiere of the movie Barbie, including Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old posted a picture from the event, which caught a lot of eyeballs and even garnered a reaction from CJ Perry (fka Lana).

While Lana and Morgan were involved in a controversial feud during their time together in the company, the duo are best friends in real life. They often hang out together and celebrated the current WWE star's 29th birthday last month.

WWE Superstars also have a mainstream appeal, and the same was reflected when Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Liv Morgan attended the highly anticipated world premiere of the movie Barbie.

The Women's Tag Team Champion also posted a picture from the event where she was dressed as a Barbie. While Morgan's look floored fans, Lana was also not behind as she reshared the pic with a one-word message and wrote, "Wow."

Liv Morgan has lately been flourishing in WWE

While Liv Morgan has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly nine years, she wasn't given a prominent role until last year. The 29-year-old failed to gain traction in her initial years with the company and was rarely given any notable storylines.

Despite seemingly being treated like an afterthought, Morgan became a fan favorite, leading to her rise in the global juggernaut. The former Riott Squad member won the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on Ronda Rousey the same night to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

While her title reign was not long, Morgan has been a prominent member of the women's division since last year.

She entered this year's Royal Rumble match at #2 and lasted over one hour before being the last one eliminated by the match's winner and first entrant, Rhea Ripley. Besides that, Liv Morgan is also a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, with her latest run kickstarting at Money in the Bank earlier this month.

