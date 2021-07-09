"It was a risk on WWE's part" - Former Superstar opens up about controversial debut angle with Roddy Piper [Exclusive]

Zach Gowen made his memorable WWE debut, coming out from the audience to try and save Mr. America (Hulk Hogan) from Roddy Piper and Sean O'Haire. This led to the iconic image of Piper pulling off Gowen's prosthetic leg as security tried to remove him from the ring.

Speaking about him WWE debut during an interview with Sportskeeda, Gowen mentioned how the original plan he pitched had been much more low key than the storyline he ended up debuting in.

Gowen revealed how he found out he was debuting in a storyline alongside Piper and Hogan. Gowen also spoke about the angle being controversial and how WWE were taking quite a big risk with it:

"Then I fly home and I turn my phone on when I land in Detroit and I have a voicemail from Bruce Prichard. Now Bruce, on the voicemail, goes it was so great meeting you and all of that, 'We're going to have you debut next Tuesday on SmackDown in an angle with Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper, give me a call back when you get this.' What? I was like what are you talking about man, that's insane and that is exactly what happened. The following Tuesday I fly to Baltimore and we do the angle where Piper rips off my leg. That shot of Piper holding my prosthetic leg with the sell on his face while I'm in the corner selling, that's iconic. It's really insane because it was a risk on WWE's part because nobody had seen anything like it this before and we have to threat that needle. It can't get into crass or obscene. It also kind of has to be a wrestling storyline so it's heightened a little bit but again there's no formula for this because this is the first time we're doing this."

Zach Gowen on Roddy Piper's role in his WWE debut

Zach Gowen also commended the incredible Roddy Piper for his role in his memorable WWE debut. Gowen said it was Piper's genius that made that moment and praised how the late WWE legend made sure that the moment did not come off as crass:

"I don't think anybody could have pulled off that angle with Piper ripping my lef off besides Roddy Piper and that's a testament to how freaking amazing and talented he was. Him to be able to threat that needle and pull of that moment was... and Sean O' Haire as well. If you go back and watch it, Sean O' Haire did an amazing job."

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Zach Gowen also described his experience working with Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper backstage. You can check out his comments HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Greg Bush