Former WWE Superstar Paige attempts to clear any confusion about her identity

Former WWE Superstar Paige attempted to clear up any confusion from fans with regard to her identity on social media.
Paige's run in WWE as a wrestler was cut-short in 2018 due to an unexpected neck injury. She departed from the company after her contract expired on July 7th, 2022.
The multi-time Women's champion recently changed her Twitter handle to her real name 'Saraya'. The former Divas Champion felt some fans may be confused on realizing that this is her official Twitter handle.
Thus, she changed the headline on her Twitter profile and tweeted out mentioning the same.
"My new twitter header should avoid any confusion," Paige tweeted.
Check out a screenshot of her Twitter page below:
Fans react to Paige's tweet
Fans thanked the former Divas Champion for clearing the confusion, but at the same time, there were some who felt that she did not need to clear up any confusion.
Fans were glad that she was finally able to change her Twitter handle to her real name.
Some fans felt this was unnecessary and she should have just gone with her real name from the beginning.
Fans also reminded her of her opening line, "Paige here," and said that they can hear her banner photo speaking the same.
A fan mentioned that it would take some time for them to get used to and suggested a different handle.
Some fans have begun to predict what the next chapter will be for the multi-time WWE Women's Champion.
This fan asked others to stop asking Saraya to return to pro wrestling.
The former NXT Women's Champion is currently active on social media platforms and streaming on Twitch. She has not confirmed what her next venture outside WWE will be, and only time will tell if she signs with another pro wrestling company.
