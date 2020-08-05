Former WWE Superstar PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet) recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone, and discussed various aspects of his in-ring career. PCO responded to a fan question and compared working under Eric Bischoff in WCW, and Vince McMahon in WWE.

Oh, it's such a huge difference, because I never got to be that close to Eric Bischoff that I was with Vince McMahon. I was in Vince's office a lot of time, I had many discussions, Vince would call me home. I never had the chance to know Bischoff enough. I would talk to Eric once in a while, but it was mostly a handshake, or a "how are you?", never really discussed a scenario, or storylines.

PCO speaks with Sportskeeda:

PCO was rehired by Vince McMahon in the late 90s

PCO worked for Vince McMahon in the early to mid-90s and is well known for his stint as a part of The Quebecers. He won the Tag Team titles on three occasions in WWE, and held the Hardcore title once in WCW.

The Quebecers were rehired by WWE during the Attitude Era, but were mostly ignored on the main roster. PCO appeared in the infamous Brawl For All tournament, but was eliminated in the first round itself by Steve Williams. After his WWE exit, two brief stints with WCW and ECW followed.