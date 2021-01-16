Former WWE Superstar pokes fun at Dominik and Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Dominik accompanied his father Rey Mysterio to the ring for the latter's scheduled match against King Baron Corbin. While Rey competed inside the ring with Corbin, Dominik sat at the commentary table as a guest commentator.

Former WWE Superstar and legend Gregory 'Hurricane' Helms took to Twitter when the match was going on and poked fun at Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Helms joked that he loves it when Dominik brings his son out to the ring.

I love when Dominik brings his son to the ring. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 16, 2021

Rey Mysterio who stands at 5'6" is much shorter in height compared to his son Dominik who stands tall at 6'1". Due to the major height difference, Rey is one of the very rare cases where a father is much shorter than his own son.

Although, as the WWE Universe has witnessed time and again, the diminutive stature of Rey has rather helped him in putting down much larger opponents than him which has justifiably earned him the moniker of "The Biggest Little Man".

However, his match against Corbin on this week's episode of the Blue show did not go as he expected to.

Rey Mysterio lost to King Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio brought the offense to Corbin early on in the match but the 2019 King of the Ring winner resorted to underhanded tactics by attacking Dominik. Unfortunately for him, that allowed Rey to catch The Lone Wolf with the 619.

Advertisement

However, the cheap shot from Corbin angered Dominik which sent him into the ring. This distracted Rey and Corbin capitalized on the situation by planting The Master of the 619 with the End of Days for a successful three-count.

"You want to take care of Corbin? I know just the guy we need to talk to..."#SmackDown @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/qXqsiOXTPs — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021

After the match, an angered Dominik told his father backstage that he wanted to teach Corbin a lesson. But, Rey told Dominik to proceed with caution and reminded him of Corbin's accomplishments as a WWE Superstar.

At the end of their conversation, Rey teased that he knows a guy who can help them in taking care of King Corbin.