WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson likely suffered such a severe injury at WrestleMania 29 due to his preparation for the event, according to EC3.

The wrestler-turned-actor's abdominal and adductor tendons tore from his pelvis when he faced John Cena in 2013. His only WWE contest since then took place in 2016 at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds.

EC3, who wrestled for WWE between 2009-2013 and 2018-2020, appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show. The 39-year-old recalled how he once suffered a similar injury to The Great One:

"Rock getting hurt at that WrestleMania, I've done it, and that's trying to peak your body to look a certain way for big shows," EC3 said. "That leaves you susceptible to injury. How would I know that? Because I've done it too." [8:40 – 8:55]

EC3 explains how The Rock's injury might have occurred

The eight-time WWE Champion played the lead role in the 2022 superhero film Black Adam. He often posts workout pictures and videos on social media, including in the weeks leading up to the movie's release.

EC3 went on to explain why looking good physically can sometimes be detrimental to wrestlers when they step into the ring:

"Look how The Rock does the peak training for Black Adam and his trainer has his workouts on him, 'You need to look this way for this one day,' and then that just goes down to dieting and water retention and sodium, electrolytes. You're in an athletic contest for 20 minutes, you pop things." [8:55 - 9:16]

It has been widely speculated that The Rock could face his real-life relative Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2. With less than three months to go until the two-night event, it remains unclear if the match will take place.

