WWE legend believes it is "now or never" for The Rock to return at WrestleMania 39

WWE fans are seemingly keen to see The Rock return to the company this year. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that 2023 has to be the year the former world champion makes his in-ring comeback.

The Great One has long been rumored to return to in-ring action this year to face off against his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two could lock horns for family supremacy at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on his show Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE manager gave his thoughts on The People's Champion possibly lacing up his boots for one last match.

"They better put a full court press to get The Rock at WrestleMania, if they don’t do it this year they might never get a chance to. It’s Los Angeles, Roman Reigns it’s perfect. I think they should go full on, try to get The Rock, because it may be now or never," said Cornette. (From 5:46 to 6:25)

The Great One's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 32 in Texas, where he quickly defeated former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan in less than 10 seconds.

Former WWE writer says the company has to start promoting The Rock's return now

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, many feel that The Rock's return should have been announced by now if it was going to happen.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that the company needs to act fast if they are to announce Dwayne Johnson's return.

"Bro, they're cutting it close," Russo said. "If it's me bro, it can't be less than a three-month promotion. It's got to be three months, it's got to be. Anything shorter than that, I think they're short-changing themselves." (H/T Sportskeeda)

WrestleMania 39 takes place in The Great One's adopted home of Los Angeles, and with Roman Reigns ruling over the whole company, there arguably will be no better time for his comeback.

Do you think Dwayne Johnson will return to WWE this year? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes