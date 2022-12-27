"Cutting it close" - Wrestling veteran questions WWE on the silence around The Rock's WrestleMania appearance (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about WWE not letting out any hints or teasers regarding The Rock's status for WrestleMania 39.

Rocky has been heavily rumored for next year's WrestleMania, but there are no concrete reports to back his appearance. With Roman Reigns at the top of the WWE landscape and 'Mania being held at the SoFi Stadium in LA, it could be the perfect stage for The Great One's comeback match.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE was playing its cards very close to the chest with the Black Adam star. He detailed that if they had to book a megastar like The Great One, they should announce some teasers at least three months in advance.

"Bro, they're cutting it close," Russo said. "If it's me bro, it can't be less than a three-month promotion. It's got to be three months, it's got to be. Anything shorter than that, I think they're short-changing themselves."

Russo spoke about the Attitude Era when Mike Tyson was booked for WrestleMania 14.

"We started promoting Tyson in November. November for 'Mania. That's when Tyson started. When you got something that big, you cannot do it in less than three months, bro." [41:43 - 43:18]

You can watch the full video here:

If you're interested in sports betting, the New England Patriots play the Miami Dolphins this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

The Rock had his last match at WrestleMania 32

It has been over six years since The Rock competed in a wrestling match.

His last wrestling match came during a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 32, where the Hollywood star shocked fans in attendance at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. He had a quick match with Eric Rowan, which ended with him pinning Rowan in six seconds after hitting the Rock Bottom.

Before that, Rocky had a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29 and also made guest appearances at WrestleMania 30 and WrestleMania 31.

Do you think we will see The People's Champion at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes