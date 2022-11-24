Former WWE Superstar praises "talented" member of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is currently one of the hottest acts in WWE, and former Superstar Chavo Guerrero recently praised its newest and youngest member, Dominik Mysterio.

After betraying his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle in September and aligning with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest, the young performer has showcased his skills on the microphone like never before, with multiple arenas attempting to boo him out of the building.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Chavo, who has known Dom since he was a baby, praised the 25-year-old for his recent work on Monday Night RAW.

"He's getting a lot of heat. It's really cool. It's inevitable that him and WWE would use the Eddie angle in a sense ... the whole "I'm Your Papi" thing came out of that whole thing, that whole angle with him and Mysterio. So it was inevitable that was going to happen. And the kid's a talented kid. And like I said, he just needs any time. That's it. This business is such an art form. You cannot learn it in two years or four years or five years. And really, it takes a good eight to 10 years to really be, to know what you're doing. It really does." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe "Eddie Guerrero was his generations Dominik Mysterio"



The disrespect 🙃



"Eddie Guerrero was his generations Dominik Mysterio"The disrespect 🙃https://t.co/4MjdewKmpU

Dominik's first major storyline in WWE surprisingly came in 2005 when Rey Mysterio and the late-great Eddie Guerrero fought each other for custody over him, with both claiming to be his real father.

Former WWE writer is not a fan of Dominik's role in The Judgment Day

With Balor and Ripley working as the defacto leaders of the group and Priest as its powerhouse, Mysterio seems to be working as its coward who is all talk and no fight.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he does not want to see The Judgment Day's youngest member cast as a scared runaway.

"He's gonna be the chicken-s**t heel that runs away because that's what heels do. No bro. This kid should have a chip on his shoulder, should think he's all that and a bag of chips and he would get ten times the amount of heat really believing he is Eddie Guerrero. Really believing he is the second coming of Eddie Guerrero, the only difference is he's better." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite having a shaky start, The Judgment Day has established itself as a force to be reckoned with, with all four members of the group's star power having been elevated this year.

