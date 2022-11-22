Former WWE employee and head writer Vince Russo recently mentioned that the company should have done a better job of booking Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day.

The second-generation superstar was in action this week on RAW in a six-man tag team match against The Brawling Brutes. During the match, he tried to make a run, but the O.C. emerged to prevent his escape. Sheamus then dragged the 25-year-old back into the ring and planted him with a Brogue Kick.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he did not approve of booking Dom as a slippery heel. The former writer detailed that since Dominik was borrowing a lot of his gimmick from Eddie Guerrero, he should have an air of self-confidence that he is, in fact, better than the Hall of Famer.

"He's gonna be the chicken-s**t heel that runs away because that's what heels do. No bro. This kid should have a chip on his shoulder, should think he's all that and a bag of chips and he would get ten times the amount of heat really believing he is Eddie Guerrero. Really believing he is the second coming of Eddie Guerrero, the only difference is he's better." [From 15:50 - 16:23]

Dominik Mysterio will be in Finn Balor's corner at WWE Survivor Series

AJ Styles has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day for a while now. The Gothic faction will have a chance to neutralize this threat at WWE Survivor Series.

Finn Balor will lead the charge for his faction in a singles match against the Phenomenal One. Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day will be on the outside, looking to tilt the odds in favor of their leader.

However, the faction will also have to take note of The O.C., who could prove to be a crucial factor in the result of the match.

