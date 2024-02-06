Former WWE Superstar provides Cody Rhodes with a solution to his dilemma

Last week was rather eventful for both the WWE Universe and Cody Rhodes. Following his Royal Rumble victory, many assumed Cody would make a beeline for Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, the unexpected return of The Rock on last week's SmackDown has completely hampered that storyline, leading to much outrage. Well, one former WWE Superstar has a solution.

The former WWE Superstar in question is none other than James Ellsworth. The former SmackDown star, who spent four years with the company, is very much aware of how fickle the business is. Nevertheless, his solution is somewhat unique.

Taking to X/Twitter, Ellsworth suggested that WWE should book Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins by having McIntyre win at Elimination Chamber. Additionally, despite all the protests, the company should go ahead with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the Night One of 'Mania and then have the winner face Cody Rhodes on the Night Two.

It certainly is a unique suggestion and one that makes a lot of sense on paper if you don't take fatigue and double-booking into account. Nevertheless, it would be one way to appease the fans, especially seeing as it would allow Rhodes to finish his story at The Showcase Of The Immortals.

The likelihood of WWE going ahead with this is honestly close to zero. The company probably won't allow either The Rock or Roman Reigns to work two nights in a row, especially since it would run the risk of one of them, if not both of them, getting injured.

That said, the wheels will be turning, and a plan is in motion. Cody Rhodes will main event WrestleMania, the fans will just have to wait and see what WWE has in store.

Cody Rhodes has been receiving waves of support since last week's SmackDown

As previously said, there is now little possibility that Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The main reason for this is what happened on last week's SmackDown program when The American Nightmare seemingly gave his spot to The Rock instead of challenging Reigns. Momentous news that stunned the WWE Universe.

Contrary to what WWE probably expected, the fans were not happy about this decision. In this last week alone, Rhodes has received a ton of support, as the hashtag "WeWantCody" began trending on social media.

Moreover, last night's Monday Night RAW pretty much confirmed how the fans are feeling, as the stadium was met with shocking chants of "Rocky S*cks." A chant that was probably last heard in the 1990s.

Clearly, WWE Universe wants to be heard, and they want Rhodes to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Well, hopefully, they will get the answer they are looking for at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff later this week.

What are your thoughts on the current situation surrounding The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

