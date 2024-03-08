Former WWE Superstar pulled from major event due to illness

A former WWE star had to be pulled from a major event due to an illness.

EC3 first signed with WWE in 2010, where he competed on NXT. After an unsuccessful stint in the company, he was let go in 2013. Following that, he went on to TNA Wrestling, where he started to make a name for himself as the onscreen nephew of Dixie Carter.

Since then, there has been no looking back for EC3. He made his return to WWE again in 2018, and while it looked like his career in the Stamford-based promotion would take off, that didn't happen, and he was let go from the company in 2020.

Following his exit, EC3 plied his trade in the Indies and currently competes for the NWA where he is their reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

EC3 was set to compete at an NWA event in Chicago, but the company confirmed on social media that the 40-year-old star had to be pulled from the event due to an illness. No specifics were provided regarding the type of illness or when he will be back in the ring.

"Update on NWA CHICAGO: Due to illness World’s Heavyweight Champion @therealec3 will be unable to appear this weekend. We will be flying in a substitute to compete in his place."

Expand Tweet

EC3 opened up on Shawn Spears' return to WWE

Over a week ago, Shawn Spears shocked the world when he returned to NXT and assaulted Ridge Holland from behind with a steel chair. Since then, he has even competed in the ring and got into a brawl with Holland.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 opened up on the role Spears could play in WWE.

"Fantastic wrestler. He's a good trainer, you know. He's what they would call a good brother. brother. Do they kind of bring him back into that, like he's still prime shape and excellent, see, in that sort of player/coach role, too? To kind of like, NXT does need people that can bring greener new talent, especially those that might not have the background of wrestling, up to new levels if they are ever gonna be TV ready 'cause, as we have seen, when those majority of the people that are not from a wrestling background, they get called up to TV, don't necessarily swim, so to speak. So maybe he's kind of there to kind of facilitate that. Be a gatekeeper, so to speak."

It's sad to hear that EC3 is suffering from an illness. We hope that it's nothing serious and that he will return to the ring soon.

Do you think EC3 will return to WWE? Share your thoughts by clicking the discuss button.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you think EC3 will return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion