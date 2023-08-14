Former WWE Superstar pushing to make his return to retire John Cena

John Cena has been a part-time performer for WWE since 2017, and he's likely closer to retirement than returning as a full-timer. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona is open to ending Cena's wrestling career.

Cena began appearing less on WWE television after pursuing a full-time acting career. He quickly became an in-demand talent, with seven of his films scheduled for release starting later this year. He also hosts the game show Wipeout and will return as Peacemaker for season two of the titular series on HBO Max.

With his budding career in Hollywood, Wrestle Features asked fans on Twitter who they would book to face Cena in his retirement match.

"If you were to book John Cena's final match… Who would you book him against?"

Matt Cardona, more famously known as Zack Ryder in WWE, presented himself as a potential opponent with a one-word reply:

"Me"

Cardona has been active on the independent circuit since getting released by the company in 2020. He has a history of working with Cena in the early 2010s when he was getting himself over organically. However, WWE had other plans, and they had Cena steal his on-screen girlfriend, which dropped him back to the lower midcard in no time.

John Cena knows his WWE career will end soon

In a cryptic tweet back in March, John Cena hinted that he might retire sooner than later. Cena explained to Dan Gelston of the Associated Press that he's not announcing his retirement but acknowledged that he's at the tail end of his legendary career.

"It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end," Cena said. "Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I'm waiting for the next one. I'm not done, of course."

Cena knows that he isn't quite finished yet, but for the first time, he has realized that the sun is setting on his days as an in-ring competitor.

"I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey."

It's unclear when John Cena will officially retire, but whoever gets chosen to retire one of the greatest ever instantly turns into a top WWE Superstar.

