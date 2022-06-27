"Acknowledge Us" - Former WWE Superstar puts Roman Reigns on notice

Dax Harwood has put Roman Reigns on notice by taking to social media.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood reflected on a tag team match featuring FTR, formerly known as The Revival, against Reigns and Bobby Lashley from four years ago.

The current AEW star put The Tribal Chief on notice by asking him to "acknowledge" FTR. Harwood wrote:

Acknowledge Us. Relax, guys. I’m just joking. Or am I…

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet below:

Harwood and Wheeler, formerly known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder respectively, are former RAW Tag Team Champions. The duo also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and the NXT Tag Team Championships during their time in WWE.

Since departing WWE for AEW, FTR has won the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They are also the current Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions and the Lucha Libre AAA World Tag Team Champions as well.

How did fans react to Dax Harwood's message to Roman Reigns?

The fans had mixed reactions to Dax Harwood's tweet to Roman Reigns. A portion of the fans acknowledged FTR for the incredible matches they have been involved in lately.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Mel Carrasco @Staric28 @DaxFTR I mean, you guys have been doing banger after banger matches, so yeah, I Acknowledge you @DaxFTR I mean, you guys have been doing banger after banger matches, so yeah, I Acknowledge you https://t.co/JBujfdUhhf

Tim @Namedropper5000 @DaxFTR We do acknowledge you and @CashWheelerFTR as the best tag team ever. @DaxFTR We do acknowledge you and @CashWheelerFTR as the best tag team ever.

However, some fans took subtle digs at Harwood for asking The Head of the Table to acknowledge FTR:

Much like FTR, Roman Reigns has also been at the top of his game for the past two years.

The reigning Universal Champion has successfully defended his title against marquee names including John Cena, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, and more.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns won the WWE Championship by beating Brock Lesnar. In doing so, he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, so he is also a double champion, much like Harwood and Wheeler.

Lesnar's next title defense will be against his arch-rival Lesnar. The two men will collide at this year's SummerSlam premium live event after The Beast Incarnate recently made his return on SmackDown.

