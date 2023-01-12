Former WWE Superstar reacts to Bobby Lashley using his move

Chris Adonis, aka Chris Masters, recently disclosed his honest thoughts on Bobby Lashley using a Full Nelson in WWE.

Masters defeated many opponents with the devastating submission during his WWE stints between 2005-2007 and 2009-2011. While the former superstar's finisher was known as The Master Lock, Lashley refers to his version of the move as The Hurt Lock.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Masters confirmed that he has no problem with Lashley performing the same move as him:

"If you were to look at the situation and you see that Bobby Lashley was the one to break it, it only makes sense for him, with me not being there, to kind of be the guy to adopt it. But it doesn't change the fact the Master Lock is the OG. And I know a lot of people are gonna bring up [former WWE/WWF wrestlers] Hercules and Ken Patera, but we're talking about in the modern era, ladies and gentlemen."

memes king 🤴 👑  @funnykingmeme to the master lock and now he owns it #passingofthetorch ~ WWE RAW Chris Masters once gave Lashley the keyto the master lock and now he owns it~ WWE RAW Chris Masters once gave Lashley the key 🔑 to the master lock and now he owns it 🔒 🔐 #passingofthetorch 🗽 ~ WWE RAW https://t.co/16CcBNc6C9

Masters dared WWE Superstars to break free from his submission move as part of a segment called The Master Lock Challenge. In 2007, Lashley became the first person to escape the hold.

Chris Masters denies he has heat with Bobby Lashley

Some wrestlers would take exception to someone replicating their move, but Chris Masters thinks Bobby Lashley is the perfect person to use the Full Nelson.

The 40-year-old would rather Lashley use the submission hold than someone who fans might forget about:

"I think Hurt Lock-Master Lock would still be kinda interesting, but it only makes sense for Bobby," Masters said. "I've never came out on some dirt sheets and buried Bobby. From my standpoint, would you rather have Bobby Lashley adopt it or some guy maybe that they push for a month who doesn't even amount [to anything]?"

Masters also spoke about the possibility of returning as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match on January 28.

