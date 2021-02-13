Former WWE Superstar reacts after Dolph Ziggler pays tribute to her on SmackDown

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode took on Daniel Bryan and Cesaro in the main event for the chance to get added to the Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming PPV event of the same name on February 21.

Although the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions failed to make the cut, Ziggler was trending on social media for a different reason. The Show-off was wearing light-blue colored tights with leopard prints that emphasized his glam/hair metal gimmick and a fan on Twitter pointed out the similarity between the tights he wore tonight with one that former Superstar Maria Kanellis once wore as her ring gear.

The WWE fan pointed out Ziggler's subtle "tribute" to Maria and she was quick to reply. The former WWE Diva was amused at the idea and appreciated the tights worn by Ziggler.

Maria along with her husband Mike Bennett was one of the several wrestlers and employees that were released from Mr. Vince McMahon's company on April 15, 2020, due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, she and Mike Bennett have gone back to the independent circuits and returned to ROH to rejoin their former 'Kingdom' partner Matt Taven.

Dolph Ziggler loses on tonight's WWE SmackDown

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode would have earned a spot for themselves at the upcoming Elimination Chamber if they defeated the team of Bryan and Cesaro.

Although the Dirty Dawgs put up a lot of effort, in the end, Cesaro's resilience thwarted their efforts when The Swiss Cyborg picked up the win by submitting Ziggler with the Sharpshooter.