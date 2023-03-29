Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona recalled being pranked by Dolph Ziggler and others on WWE Swerved.

Back in 2015, WWE presented the first episode of its short-lived original series, WWE Swerved. The basic premise of the show saw WWE Superstars pull pranks on each other backstage. In the first episode, Dolph Ziggler and the WWE crew pranked Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) in a hilarious backstage video. Whenever Cardona uttered the words "Woo Woo Woo," he suffered a mild jolt.

Cardona recently stumbled upon the video and had a hilarious reaction to the same. Check out his tweet below:

"I hated this day. I rushed back from the gym to film this for my friend and was electrocuted."

Here's how fans reacted to the throwback video of Dolph Ziggler pranking Matt Cardona

Cardona's tweet about being 'electrocuted' drew a lot of hilarious reactions from WWE fans and fellow wrestlers. Check out some of the responses below:

For fans who are unaware, the WWE crew did not spare Dolph Ziggler either. They pulled the same prank on him shortly before Matt Cardona was jolted. Check out the first few moments of the video embedded below:

Cardona has been away from WWE for about three years at this point. His 15-year run with the company came to an end during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He has since established himself as one of the best heels on the independent scene. Here's what Cardona said about Triple H now being the head of creative in WWE, during his appearance on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

“It doesn’t matter to me who’s in charge. I had a decent relationship with Vince, had a decent relationship with Triple H, so it really doesn’t matter who is in charge to me. I think WWE now, it is cooking on all cylinders, there’s no denying that,” Cardona said. [H/T Yahoo]

As for Dolph Ziggler, he is still a mainstay on WWE TV. The former World Heavyweight Champion currently performs on WWE RAW.

What are your favorite pranks from WWE Swerved? Let us know in the comments section below.

