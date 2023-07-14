Former WWE Superstar reacts to the new Kane's account suddenly being suspended 

The new Kane has made the headlines recently thanks to his very active account on Twitter. Now, it seems that despite going very viral, it's all for naught, as his account has been suspended on Twitter, and Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) has responded to it.

Blue Kane went viral recently after sharing his extraordinary "snow powers." As a copy of the original Big Red Machine, the star was just his opposite. He was blue, had snow-related powers instead of fire, and did not share Glenn Jacobs' controversial opinions.

One thing that he was pretty insistent about was picking a fight with Matt Cardona on Twitter. The two stars had several exchanges, all building towards a possible match.

Now, Cardona has reacted to something else altogether, with Blue Kane's Twitter account getting suspended. He posted a picture of the suspended account with the caption, "The Internet Champion wins again..."

The reason for the suspension is not confirmed at this time, but given that WWE has the copyright on the character, there was an idea that it might have something to do with that.

It remains to be seen if he will return to the conversation on other social media.

