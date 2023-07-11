Who is Blue Kane? Everything we know about the true identity of the wrestler who has taken shots at the real WWE legend

Blue Kane has taken the internet by storm after appearing out of nowhere on the wrestling scene. Moreover, he has taken shots at Glenn Jacobs after the former was compared to the original Red Kane from WWE.

But who is he? Let's take a look at everything we know about his identity.

Blue Kane first appeared on his Twitter account on May 19, 2021. Obviously, May 19 is quite significant for the original version of the Demon as well, running the storyline that ended with a film being released on that day.

However, it was only recently that he went viral after posting a video of himself wrestling and revealing that he had "snow powers." His gear is identical to a version of the original Kane's, but it's blue instead of red. Snow rains down when he brings his hands down instead of the fire pyro as well.

After the star went viral, naturally, there was a thread on Reddit made about him, where a commenter said that he was Truman Roswell, a wrestler in the British indie wrestling scene. However, this was not the reality of the case at all.

Roswell tweeted the Reddit comment, saying he didn't know what to believe anymore.

Truman Roswell 👽 wrestler/truther @Truman_Roswell How did I keep this a secret from myself?!



I don't know what to believe anymore... I was Blue Kane this whole time?!How did I keep this a secret from myself?!I don't know what to believe anymore... I was Blue Kane this whole time?! 😨 How did I keep this a secret from myself?!I don't know what to believe anymore... https://t.co/Fnewlo7q4b

In fact, the star is not Blue Kane, having a red beard that would have been visible if he had been wearing the mask. On top of that, he has appeared as the viral star's tag team partner in the past. This was long before the wrestler had taken the internet by storm.

There's another theory, and this one is way more credible, that Blue Kane is none other than the wrestler who goes by the name, Memes. He also has a Twitter account called Wrestling Memes. They run in the same circles, have worked together plenty of times in the past, and it could realistically be him. Memes also shares the same build as Blue Kane.

While this is not confirmed, it appears to be an open secret on the internet for the moment. It will be interesting to see if Blue Kane will be unmasked at any point, leading to a revelation of his identity and a parody of what happened to Glenn Jacobs in WWE.

Speaking of Glenn Jacobs, Blue Kane really does not like him

The viral wrestler has gone on record saying that he does not like to be compared to the original Big Red Machine. On his Twitter account, he has said that his moves have 10% more power than the original legend's.

Also, when asked if he shared the same beliefs as Jacobs, who has now become a mayor, he asked the fans never to compare him to the original Kane. He also regularly takes shots at the WWE legend.

Blue Kane @BlueKane_ Good morning to everyone except Red Kane Good morning to everyone except Red Kane https://t.co/74UfE6GsJQ

He's also made a couple of bold claims, saying he should have been the one to end The Undertaker's streak. Meanwhile, he has been active on Twitter, claiming that Matt Cardona was afraid of him, building a feud online with the former WWE star. This will likely lead to an actual match between the two down the road.

As for his thoughts about the original Kane, he has a simple formula. Rock beats scissors, so snow beats fire. Thus, he can beat the original Kane.

The mysterious wrestler on the indie scene has certainly made a name for himself. It will be interesting to see if WWE ever responds to one of their legends being parodied or if they will ignore him.

