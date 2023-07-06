New Kane appears; takes shots at original WWE Legend

While the original Kane, Glenn Jacobs, may have stepped away from wrestling and into the political realm, there appears to be a new demon in town. Outside the halls of WWE, in the indie scene, there's a wrestler who has taken up the "Kane" moniker, and called himself Blue Kane.

Kane left a huge mark on the wrestling scene as the Undertaker's brother in the storyline. Their feuds together are the stuff of legends, and he has proven himself repeatedly. The star was inducted into the Hall of Fame a few years back and stepped away from wrestling to focus more on his political career.

There's a replacement for him out there wrestling for fans already though.

Instead of the Big Red Machine, the superstar is dressed in blue, including his mask. This new masked superstar shared a clip that showed himself destroying everyone. His entrance was similar to the original one, but it was blue and instead of fire erupting when he brought his arms down, snow poured down from the ceiling. The entrance song was also, "Blue Da Ba Dee."

Blue Kane @BlueKane_ Fear me for I am blue and have snow powers Fear me for I am blue and have snow powers https://t.co/23A3YcJkQq

When a fan asked if he shared the same beliefs as Glenn Jacobs, he asked not to be compared to his red version.

Blue Kane feels he is more powerful than Glenn Jacobs

The star also has an idea of the power he has. He shared a video on Twitter where he slowly got ready for a wobbling opponent and hit him with a chokeslam to finish him off. This came after he hit him with a diving clothesline from the top rope.

Naturally, all of these are Jacob's moves, and the new version of the star appears to have adopted them to make them his own.

The star also added that these moves were 10% more powerful than when Jacobs used them in WWE.

What do you think of this new version of the WWE Legend? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes