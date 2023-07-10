Newly appeared Kane makes bold claim about original WWE legend; takes shots again

There's a new Kane in the wrestling scene, and he's become the talk of the town quite fast. Taking the indie scene by storm, literally, he appears to have become a fan favorite. Now, he has answered a question about which star is the better one.

The wrestler is calling himself Blue Kane and wears a replica of the original Big Red Machine's attire, except he is completely blue. His moveset is also the same as Glenn Jacobs', hitting diving clotheslines from the top rope and choke-slamming opponents, among others.

On top of that, he has "snow" powers. That is unlike the original legend, who could summon fire, he can summon a mini "snow storm." While quite hilarious as a gimmick, he has also taken a shot at the original WWE legend previously. He said that he didn't want to be compared to him at all when asked if he shared Glenn Jacobs' political views.

Covalent TV on Twitter recently asked a question about which Devil's Favorite Demon was the better one. He replied in typical fashion, saying just like rock beat scissors, snow beats fire, clearly implying he could beat Kane in a match and is the better demon.

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Glenn Jacobs will take this challenge seriously and if he will reply to him.

The new Kane has also been stirring up a feud with former WWE star Matt Cardona

The star has been in a Twitter feud with Matt Cardona. Cardona said that he wanted to wrestle the star but received an answer saying that he would not be able to handle his "snow powers."

Since then, the two have exchanged multiple tweets, with the Blue Demon claiming that Cardona was scared of him. He even posted a tweet of himself replacing the original legend, throwing Cardona off the WWE stage in a wheelchair.

It will be interesting to see if this plays out as a real match and what the future holds for the Big Blue Machine.

