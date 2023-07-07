New Kane answers a big challenge from former WWE Superstar; had a feud with the original demon

Recently, the new Kane in the wrestling scene went viral after sharing a few of his appearances on Twitter. He has become a big topic of conversation. Now one of the biggest stars on the indie wrestling scene, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, has challenged the star to a match, saying he wanted to wrestle Blue Kane. Now, the wrestler has replied.

The star has become one of the biggest names on the wrestling scene recently.

In a video, he showcased himself wrestling multiple stars and using the original Big Red Machine's move set. According to him, he has just 10% more power than the original Kane did. On top of that, instead of fire appearing everywhere when he brought his hands down during his entrance, snow appears instead.

Cardona was suitably impressed having seen him and said that he wanted to wrestle the star. The star was ready to face the former Intercontinental Champion. It should be remembered that Cardona has some history with the original legend when he was in WWE. He was thrown off the WWE stage while in a wheelchair by the Devil's Favorite Demon.

The wrestler replied to the challenge, saying that Cardona would not be able to handle his "snow powers."

The wrestler is quite popular now, and it remains to be seen what he does next.

